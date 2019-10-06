TECNO #UnlockCAMission Camp An Experience Not To Miss

Africa’s most preferred Smartphone brand, TECNO, is on a mission to unveil the next generation of Unlockers.

In a secret location, in Nigeria, 24 mobile photography lovers who have been selected as potential candidates for the ultimate prize would put their skillset to test in the coming days – but like in any game, some contestants would be evicted and others would stay afloat.

The brand is giving voice to a new age of mobile photography in Nigeria, tying it back to its Camera-centric mobile the Camon Series particularly the recently launched Camon 12 Series. Impressively it is safe to say that TECNO is for Nigerians.

Also, while the top three would stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to Europe, all 24 Unlockers stand a chance to get their pictures featured on National Geography Magazine as long as it is selected as one of the most outstanding images taken from the camp. It is not a walk in the park to meet world renowned photographer Christopher Michael Brown just like that, he would also be present at the camp to lecture and instruct the contenders.

The camp promises to be fun-filled, breathtaking, and emotional as well you should not miss any update for anything.

To catch-up on all the updates, task, activities and evictions ofthe selected participants in Camp, kindly follow all our Social Media platforms.