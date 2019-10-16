TeeBillz Reacts To Tacha’s New Endorsement Deal

by Michael
Teebillz
Nigerian Talent Manager Teebillz

Nigeria’s talent manager, Teebillz has reacted to Tacha’s new endorsement deal with Lipton ice tea.

Teebillz became Tacha’s manager after she was disqualified from The Big Brother Naija house following an argument with fellow housemate, Mercy.

Information Nigeria recalls that Teebliz had promised to make Tacha a star if she is signed under him.

Reacting to her latest endorsement, he took to his Instagram to share a photo of Tacha as he congratulated her.

In his own words: “New Deal Alert!!! Congratulations @symply_tacha on your first one @house_of_lunettes Thanks for seeing the vision @sunglassesbaron #BillzVizion #Titans #FaceofLunettes.”

