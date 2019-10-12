Teenager Stabs Step-Mother To Death In Nasarawa

File photo

A young chap has killed his step-mother with a knife in Agyaragu area of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness said the teenager cut her throat with a kitchen knife on Saturday morning.

According to Daily Trust, children of the deceased have armed themselves and are in search of their half brother to avenge the death of their mother.

The circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident are yet unknown but Police have cordoned off the house already.

A police officer, who spoke on anonymity, said they were about to file a report to their headquarters who will address the press afterwards.

