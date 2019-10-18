Tekno Replies Internet Troll Who Attacked Him For Wearing Thick Clothes (Photo)

Nigerian music producer and singer Tekno has replied to an Internet troll who attacked him for wearing heavy clothes in Milan Italy.

The Afro-Music producer was quick to defend his choices of what he wears when an Internet toll identified as originaltspecial called him out.

The follower who happened to be in the same city as him commented after he shared a photo of himself dressed in a thick jacket.

The fan had said: “But it’s hot here bro… WTF.”

Tekno, in turn, replied to him: “It’s hot for you… don’t use your body to judge mine pls… leave me and my cold abeg.”

See The Post Here: