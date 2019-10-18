Tekno Replies Internet Troll Who Attacked Him For Wearing Thick Clothes (Photo)

by Michael
Tekno
Nigerian Artiste Tekno

Nigerian music producer and singer Tekno has replied to an Internet troll who attacked him for wearing heavy clothes in Milan Italy.

The Afro-Music producer was quick to defend his choices of what he wears when an Internet toll identified as originaltspecial called him out.

Tekno Shares Photo Of His Daughter, Skye As He Returns To Instagram

The follower who happened to be in the same city as him commented after he shared a photo of himself dressed in a thick jacket.

The fan had said: “But it’s hot here bro… WTF.”

Tekno, in turn, replied to him: “It’s hot for you… don’t use your body to judge mine pls… leave me and my cold abeg.”

See The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

#Tekno defends his decision to wear a jacket in #Italy

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

0

