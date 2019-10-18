Tekno Replies Internet Troll Who Attcked Him For Wearing Thick Clothes (Photo)

by Michael
Tekno
Nigerian Artiste Tekno

Nigerian music producer and singer Tekno has replied to an Internet troll who attacked him for wearing heavy clothes in Milan Italy.

The Afro-Music producer was quick to defend his choices of what he wears when an Internet toll identified as originaltspecial called him out.

READ ALSO – Tekno Shares Photo Of His Daughter, Skye As He Returns To Instagram

The follower who happened to be in the same city as him commented after he shared a photo of himself dressed in a thick jacket.

The fan had said: “But it’s hot here bro… WTF.”

Tekno, in turn, replied to him: “It’s hot for you… don’t use your body to judge mine pls… leave me and my cold abeg.”

See The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

#Tekno defends his decision to wear a jacket in #Italy

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Tekno
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Finally Learns How To ‘Greet’, Kneels Down For Vj Adams At Event (Video)

Wizkid

More Nigerians Pledge Support, Loyalty To Wizkid Despite Domestic Violence Allegations

Agbani Darego Is Ageless In New Breathtaking Photos

D’banj’s Award Rack Is Truly Stunning

Area Fada Charly Boy’s daughter Adaeze opens up about life as an Oputa

Beat FM OAP Falls Into A Gutter On Her Way To Her Friend’s Wedding

Critic Tells Iyanya; “Your Videos Are Pointless”

Being a single mom is hard, my son is now my focus – Toni Payne

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: DEE ONE EVENTUALLY SPEAKS UP ON HIS MARRIAGE AFTER EVICTION

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *