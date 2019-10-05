Tekno Returns To IG; Shares Photo Of His Daughter

Proud father Tekno has made a return to IG.

The father of one who has been away from IG for a while now, has made a return and he did it in a beautiful way, Tekno shared a photo of himself with his daughter Skye.

Tekno welcomed his daughter Skye with singer Lola Rae. The couple was all over the internet before news broke that Lola had welcomed a daughter with the PANA crooner.

The singer made news a few weeks ago when he reportedly conveyed a couple of half-naked girls in a see-through van.