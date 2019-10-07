Tekno Shares Spotlight With Unclad Women In New Post (Photo)

Nigerian artist and music producer, Tekno has just shared a picture from his latest single, #skeletun through his Instagram page.

The picture which got his followers and fans talking, has him posing with unclad women.

Recall in the penultimate week, the ‘Pana’ crooner took down all his Instagram posts leaving only a message on his story update, ‘Tables will turn’.

He, however, returned with a picture of himself and his daughter.

Tekno shared the photo with the caption: #Skeletun

See The Photo Here: