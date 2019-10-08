Tekno Spotted With Seven Semi-Nude Girls Covered In Mud (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Tekno has caused a stir online after he was recently spotted in the midst of semi-naked women covered in mud.

Tekno
Popular Nigerian singer, Tekno

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had recently taken down all his pictures and videos from his official Instagram page in the penultimate week, a disturbing message.

Only for the ‘Agege’ croonner to resurface with a photo of himself and his daughter, Skye.

Now, the singer is back with a tune titled “Skeletun” and he decided to share a glimpse of behind the scenes of the anticipated music video.

However, this is not the first time, the singer is doing controversial like this as he got people talking after he was seen in a transparent truck loaded with girls dressed in bikinis at the Lekki toll.

Read Also: “I Am Sincerely Happy For You”- Tacha Congratulates Mercy For Winning Big Brother

See full post below:

View this post on Instagram

#skeletun

A post shared by CARTEL (@teknoofficial) on

 

 

