Tekno Takes Down All Instagram Posts; Leaves Disturbing Message (Photo)

Popular Agege crooner, Tekno has taken down all his pictures and videos on Instagram, leaving behind a disturbing message.

It appears the singer might be going through tough times as he recently had surgery to repair his vocal cord which left him with an implanted magnet in his throat.

The father of one is also said to have issues with his baby mama and fellow singer, Lola Rae.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tekno shared a black image with the words,

“Tables will Turn”

See the screenshots below: