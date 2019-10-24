Teni, Odunlade Adekola Fight Dirty (VIDEO)

A new movie scene is currently circulating on social media wherein talented singer, Teni, gave Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, the beating of his life.

In the movie, trouble started after Odunlade spotted Teni beating up a lady and he came to her defense.

Unfortunately for him, he ended up as the sacrificial lamb as he was beaten blue-black by the plus-sized actress.

Sharing the scene from the movie titled ‘Dear Affy’ on his Instagram page, the actor asked: ‘Do you think Teni can beat me???

What he wrote:

“Do you think @tenientertainer Can beat me? 😁”

Watch the video below: