Teni Says She Is About To Give Birth (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian singer Teni real name Teniola Apata has announced that she is about to give birth.

The singer made the comment in expectation of the E.P to her song ‘Billionaire’ which is expected to drop by midnight on Friday.

Sharing the video of herself rocking a baby bump while two guys assisted her to walk, the case crooner said she is so excited at the prospect of dropping the new song by midnight.

Teni is the biological sister of singer Niniola Apata.

Watch the video below:

