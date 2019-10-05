Teni Show Dancing Skills To Promote New Single, ‘Billionaire’ (Video)

Teni billionaire
Nigerian Artiste Teni

Nigerian singer Teni has taken to her Instagram to show her fans and followers her dancing skills.

In the video, Teni reminds her fans that she used to be a gymnast and dancer.

She went on to say that she was going to show just how flexible she is.
Recall that it was sometime early last month that she tried getting off a car using the window, however, she got stuck by the window.
She captioned the video: ‘Gymnastics gone wrong, but we move!!! #Billionaire Have you hear my new song?

See The Video Here:

0

