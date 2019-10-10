Tertiary Institutions In Nigeria Still Sell Degree, HND Certificates: NYSC DG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has revealed that some tertiary institutions in Nigeria still sell degree, HND certificates to unqualified persons.

The corps also said it has uncovered 95 graduates with fake certificates from Nigeria and foreign universities.

This was speaking the corps Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, while speaking during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ pre-mobilization workshop on Wednesday in Minna, Niger state.

According to the Director-General, the affected persons were handed over to security agencies during the last orientation exercise.

He said, “Regarding fraudulent certificates, we have apprehended 65 fake students from universities in Nigeria and other West African universities, we have arrested about 30. We have handed them over to the police for prosecution.”

He expressed dismay over the discovery that some tertiary institutions in the country still engage in the sale of Degree, HND certificates, Statement of Result to unqualified persons in a bid to ‘‘smuggle them in for NYSC’’.

“It is worrisome to note that some unscrupulous persons still indulge in the sale of Degree and HND certificates and Statement of Results to unqualified persons. It has also been observed that names of unqualified persons are included in the Senate/Academic Board approved list uploaded on the NYSC registration portal by some corps producing institutions.

Read Also: NYSC Approves White Shoulder-Length Hijab For Muslim Corps Members

“It is quite unfortunate that some corps producing institutions are still in the habit of uploading part-time and over-aged graduates for mobilization. This is one of the challenges we are out to tackle headlong, this attempt in some quarters to threaten the credibility of the process.

“Acts such as presentation of fake academic credentials and attempts to smuggle names of unqualified persons into the mobilization lists submitted by some corps producing institutions are condemnable and will continue to face stiff resistance from the scheme,” he said.