The Car Given To BBNaija Winner ‘Is Not Fine’ — Daddy Freeze

Controversial On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze, has shared that he agrees with Tunde Ednut‘s view that the car N25 million Innoson car given to 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy, is not fine.
He made this known in an Instagram post on Friday.
What he wrote below:
Dear Innoson, I happen to support @tundeednut’s view, that the car given to the #BigBrotherNaija winner is ‘not fine’, this is my personal opinion as a life long automobile enthusiast, especially in the light of the automotive design language of 2019, which in comparison to your designs, in my view, seemingly makes your products less esteemed than they deserve. – In addition to this, how can your company (that is not renowned for luxury), expect to compete favorably with established luxury products from Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, BMW and Lexus, in the same price bracket? This once again, in my personal opinion, suggests that you got your branding wrong; as budget car brands (which is what I believe your company communicates itself to be), do not produce luxury cars. When Toyota wanted to compete in the luxury market, they introduced Lexus, Honda birthed Acura, Mercedes created Maybach etc. – Now, let’s examine the pricing of the said vehicle as announced by Ebuka on the #BBN season finale he hosted. When Ebuka called out the price of N25 million I almost fell out of my seat. That is $68,000 US dollars, more expensive than a brand new 2018 Mercedes Benz GLE at circa $52,000, a brand new, 2018 BMW X5 at less than $50,000, or a brand new, 2019 this time, RangeRover Velar. – LET’S EXAMINE THIS CLOSELY, CAN AN INNOSON CAR REALLY BE WORTH $18,000 DOLLARS MORE THAN A VELAR OR GLE? (Scroll left to see actual BMW, Mercedes & Velar prices on cars.com) – They aren’t even in the same automotive bracket to start with and consequently should not even be similarly priced, let alone be way more expensive. – Also, let’s ask ourselves, would someone in Benin republic, where the customs duty on a vehicle is 5%, have the option of a brand new velar (with like $10k change left) choose Innoson?🙄 – Exporting Innoson to other countries to earn foreign exchange is a vital issue. How can this be possible considering the options available and the absence of the sentimental ‘let’s patronize our own’ handicap, that is hindering our objectivity? – In light of the foregoing, we must levitate away from sentiments and emotions and embrace reality if we want Innoson as a brand to blossom. ~FRZ