The Closest People To Us Are Capable Of The Worst: Lola Rae

by Temitope Alabi
Lola Rae
Lola Rae

Nigerian singer, Lola Rae has caused many to worry after she took to social media to share a very disturbing message.

The singer and mother to Tekno’s child, who has been away from the music scene since welcoming her child, spoke on heartbreak in her post.

Read Also: ‘I no go lie, Lola, you hot o, you be like soup for pot o’ – Tekno’s babymama, Lola Rae writes as she wows in new photos

Via her IG stories, Lola wrote; The pain in my chest. May God forgive us all. The closest people to us are capable of the worst. 

Tags from the story
Lola Rae, Tekno
0

You may also like

Ruggedman drags Yomi Shogunle after he posted fake news about him

Lagos director of accounts ordered to forfeit N329m

EFCC Gets No Share On Assets Recovered- Ibarhim Magu

11-Year-Old Girl Gets Pregnant For Five Boys

Civil Servants Write Promotion Exam In Kwara

Mercy and Ike

Your Tongue Will Not Taste This ”Pure Bliss” Vagina: Mercy Replies Ike

Emir urges Peace Corps to take security in the country serious

‘The Avengers’ smashes US box office record

‘The Avengers’ smashes US box office record

Taraba government deploys 1500 teachers to primary schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *