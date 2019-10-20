‘The Evil One Is The Short Pastor Who Pretends To Be An Angel’ – Fani Kayode Throws Shade At Osinbajo

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has aimed a slight dig at vice president Yemi Osinbajo, by sharing that he disagrees with the World view about Mamman Daura, Abba Kyari and Lawal Daura. He added that he would not describe them as evil because he has known them for over 30 years.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he says rather, Yemi Osinbajo – ‘the short pastor who pretends to be an angel’ is the evil one.

His words;

I disagree profoundly with the world view of men like Zangon Daura, Mamman Daura, Abba Kyari and Lawal Daura but I would not describe them as evil. I have known them all for over 30 years and I can testify to that. The evil one is the short Pastor who pretends to be an angel.

