The Fear of Buhari Sent You On Self-Exile, Buhari’s Aide Knocks Omokri

Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has fired very heavy shots at Reno Omokri, self-acclaimed tormentor of the president.

Omokri, a former to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan got served by Onochie, who called him a self tormented vagabond.

According to Onochie, Buhari defeated Omokri’s boss and cut off his looting lifeline and bunkering business. She noted further that the fear of Buhari is why Omokri has embarked on a self-exile and has become a fugitive when no one is pursuing him.

Read Also: Reno Omokri Gives Condition To Stop Tormenting President Buhari

She tweeted on Friday this:

💥Buhari defeated your boss!

💥Cut off your looting lifeline, bunkering business

💥Fear of Buhari sent you on self-exile

💥You’re now a FUGITIVE when no one is pursuing you

💥Your Bank Account is running low on illicit funds

💥Joker, you’re a Self-tormented vagabond.