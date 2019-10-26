The Greatest Enemy Of The Church Is Ignornace, Not Satan: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri, has decided to shake a lot of tables as he expressed that the greatest enemy of the church is not satan.

According to Reno, the greatest enemy of the church is ignorance. He further expressed that religion is a dangerous tool in the hand of a semi-literate person.

He expressed that it is as a result of ignorance people bind poverty instead of getting a job.

