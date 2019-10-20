The More We Pray, The More We Find Solutions To Nigeria’s Problems: Gov Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that weekend said that he believes that prayers will uplift the state and the nation and bring about solutions.

The governor said further that when religious leaders pray, it will have a positive impact on the country and the life of our people in the state.

Okowa said this when Evangelist Rabbi Schneider paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba, adding that “crusades will win more souls for Christ and prayers will be offered for our country and the state.

“Prayers of our religious leaders will uplift the country and impact positively on the life of our people in the state.

“When Christian leaders paid us a visit, we believe that the prayers will uplift the state and the nation because, the more we pray as a nation, the more we connect with God and find solutions to the challenges facing us”.

Evangelist Rabbi Schneider who spoke earlier, told the governor that he and members of his team were in the state “for the Ika Wonderland Crusade which is a light to bring prosperity to the people.”

