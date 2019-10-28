The Name Nigeria Connotes Darkness, Let’s Change It: Ohanaeze

by Verity Awala

 

Nnia Nwodo
Nnia Nwodo, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization is advocating for the immediate change of the country’s name, Nigeria, to a better and positive one.

The group said it has become important to the change “as the name, Nigeria, connotes lack of progress, corruption and darkness.”

In a statement by deputy spokesman of the organization, Chuks Ibegbu, the name, “Nigeria, was given to us by a lover of Lord Lugard who later became his wife and was given at the heat of passion.”

“Many countries in Africa , Asia and even Europe changed their colonial names after independence but we foolishly stuck to the name with all its attendant minuses,” the group said.

Read Also: 2023: No Going Back On Igbo Presidency: Ohanaeze

It noted also that an immediate Conference be held and a new name for  the country be agreed upon, insisting that “unless we change our name, numerous problems may have no solution because there is something in the name.”

“Though the name Igbo was not given to us by anybody if any day we find out any question mark on it we shall change it. We are not Ibo but Igbo and Ndigbo. All colonial vestiges should be expunged by the indigenous African people,” the statement reads.

Tags from the story
Chuks Ibegbu, nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo
0

You may also like

Probe Me, I’ve Nothing To Hide – FCT Minister Dares Incoming APC Administration

Bandits

Banditry and Terrorism are products of ignorance – Ben Bruce on why history isn’t taught in schools

KOWA party’s Sonaiya congratulates Buhari, says expectations are high

President Buhari arrives Kano State for a two day official visit

DHQ Distances CDS From Fake Facebook Accounts

FG Presents N4.6tr Budget Of ‘Job Creation And Inclusive Growth’ To National Assembly

Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Dudafa Arrested At Lagos Airport

We’ll Bring About Positive Changes In Nigeria Within 2 Years, If Elected – Buhari

Group Commends Atiku For Creating Jobs Despite “Serial Betrayal”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *