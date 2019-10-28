The Name Nigeria Connotes Darkness, Let’s Change It: Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization is advocating for the immediate change of the country’s name, Nigeria, to a better and positive one.

The group said it has become important to the change “as the name, Nigeria, connotes lack of progress, corruption and darkness.”

In a statement by deputy spokesman of the organization, Chuks Ibegbu, the name, “Nigeria, was given to us by a lover of Lord Lugard who later became his wife and was given at the heat of passion.”

“Many countries in Africa , Asia and even Europe changed their colonial names after independence but we foolishly stuck to the name with all its attendant minuses,” the group said.

It noted also that an immediate Conference be held and a new name for the country be agreed upon, insisting that “unless we change our name, numerous problems may have no solution because there is something in the name.”

“Though the name Igbo was not given to us by anybody if any day we find out any question mark on it we shall change it. We are not Ibo but Igbo and Ndigbo. All colonial vestiges should be expunged by the indigenous African people,” the statement reads.