The North Has Raped, Robbed And Cheated The South: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lamented over the imbalance in the size of the Northern and Southern regions.

The former minister narrated that the rich wife, used to describe the south by Lord Lugard in 1914, has been cheated by the poor husband (North) since the amalgamation.

He further expressed that the North has continuously raped, robbed, battered, and cheated by the North.

