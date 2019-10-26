The North Has Raped, Robbed And Cheated The South: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lamented over the imbalance in the size of the Northern and Southern regions.
The former minister narrated that the rich wife, used to describe the south by Lord Lugard in 1914, has been cheated by the poor husband (North) since the amalgamation.
He further expressed that the North has continuously raped, robbed, battered, and cheated by the North.
See his post below:
When Lord Lugard gave Nigeria its name in 1914 he described the north as "the poor husband" and the south as "the rich wife". Ever since then the rich southern wife has been raped,robbed, battered and cheated by a cruel, relentless, insatiable and greedy poor northern husband.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 26, 2019