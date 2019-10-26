The North Has Raped, Robbed And Cheated The South: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lamented over the imbalance in the size of the Northern and Southern regions.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister narrated that the rich wife, used to describe the south by Lord Lugard in 1914, has been cheated by the poor husband (North) since the amalgamation.

Also Read: ‘The Evil One Is The Short Pastor Who Pretends To Be An Angel’ – Fani Kayode Throws Shade At Osinbajo

He further expressed that the North has continuously raped, robbed, battered, and cheated by the North.

See his post below:

