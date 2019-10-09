The North Won’t Support Igbo Presidency In 2023: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that it is time the Southern part of Nigeria frees itself from the shackles of Northern domination.

The former minister has continued to appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to allow Southerners who want to leave the country freedom.

He expressed that the North will not support an Igbo man to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Hence he appealed to the people of the Southern part to emancipated themselves instead of seeking to produce a president.

He tweeted:

