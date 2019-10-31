The Only Way To Guarantee Your Safety Is To Keep You In Prison, Judge Tells Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he was ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court.

Kanu told the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Ejiofor told the court that the application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail so that he could face his trial was filed on April 1.

On his part, counsel to the Federal Government, Labaran Shuaibu, who told the court that he was just seeing the process, as opposed to the application.

Shuaibu urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable him file the necessary processes.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako, who adjourned the matter till Jan. 16, said the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.

She said even judges no longer safe in the country.

Justice Nyako had ordered the re-arrest of the self-proclaimed leader of IPOB, Kanu.

The judge gave the order in a ruling after revoking the bail granted to Kanu.

She explained that the court gave the order because Kanu had failed to appear in court after his bail was granted in April 2017.

The judge also ordered that trial would continue in the absence of the IPOB leader and directed that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.

(NAN)