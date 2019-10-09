“The Way Mike Is Being Hyped For Being Faithful Shows How Damaged We Are” – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerian actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju has expressed her displeasure over the way Mike is being praised for staying faithful to his wife during his stay in the Big Brother house.

The  32 year-old actress shared a post on Twitter which reads:

“The way Mike is being hyped for how he carried himself in the house shows how damaged we are. When a man is in a committed relationship, especially marriage, he should respect his vows and his wife. We shouldn’t celebrate people for behaving normally. We are used to bad behavior.”

Information Nigeria recalls fellow colleague, Iyabo Ojo, had described the Big Brother Naija first runner up, Mike, as a complete and perfect gentleman.

