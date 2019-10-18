The World Is Already A Tough Place, We Need To Start Saying Nice Things To Each Other: Don Jazzy

by Valerie Oke
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian musical executive, Michael Ajereh Collins, popularly known as ‘Don Jazzy‘ has called on Nigerians to start saying nice things to each other because the World is already a tough place.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he added that there is terrible news in the media every day and one wouldn’t know what a nice compliment might do to people.

He wrote;

We should all be nice to one another. The world already is a tough place, terrible news every day in the media, please be nice. Say something nice to someone, you never know what that single act could do for them.

See his tweet below:

don jazzy
