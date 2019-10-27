Their Plan Is To Humiliate Me — Obono-Obla Cries Out On Facebook

The former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla has reacted to being declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to Obla, those who stole billions and wrecked the economy are the ones after him.

Reacting, he wrote on Facebook;

“What are these people after me? They took their job away, yet they are not done! They smeared me in the media, they framed me! They lied against me!” he wrote on Facebook.

“They declared me wanted! What offence have I, committed? Even those who have stolen billions or contributed to the wrecking of the national economy are not treated with such indignities.

“Those who have corruptly enriched themselves! They just want to humiliate me! They want to break me! They want to demonize me before Nigerians! I am a true patriot of Nigeria!

“I did my job with utmost dedication, dignity, integrity and commitment! God and history shall always vindicate the just! Nelson Mandela was persecuted, prosecuted, dehumanized and imprisoned for 27 years but he became a world icon!”

ICPC declared Obono-Obla wanted after he “repeatedly” failed to appear before the commission to answer questions on allegations of fraud and corruption.