There Is No Hunger In Nigeria: Minister Of Agriculture

While Nigerians have been lamenting the economic hardship as a result of the closure of all land borders across Nigeria, minister of agriculture, Sabo Nanono, thinks otherwise.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, he said there is more than enough food in the country.

He added that orders would remain closed until neighbouring countries respect the laws of Nigeria as regards food smuggling.

“I think so long as these bordering countries do not respect our protocols on these very important issues of bringing food into Nigeria, border closure will remain,” he said.

“There is no hunger in the country and when people talk about hunger, I just laugh because they do not know hunger. They need to go to other countries to know what hunger is all about.

“If you say I miss my breakfast and I get lunch and dinner, then that is all right… part of the problem of overweight is not necessarily the issue of a balanced diet, but some of us stay put without knowing that Nigeria used to be a former zone for migration in sub-Sahara Africa.

“The problem of obesity is not necessarily the issue of a balanced diet but because some of us just de to stay without doing exercise often.”