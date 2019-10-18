There Is Someone I Would Like To Fuck In Movie Industry: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has made some damning revelation about herself during a live video question and answer session with her fans.

When asked if she has any celebrity crush in the movie industry, she said she ‘no’ because she doesn’t want to be misunderstood but added that she has someone she likes to fuck.

Also, she revealed that the best part of her body is her vagina.

Her words:

“I don’t crush on anybody in the industry,” she said, adding, “I just know that I have someone that I like to f***”

”The best part of my body is simply is and will always remain my vagina, that’s the most magical part of my body”.

Watch the short clip below: