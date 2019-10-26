“They Are After You” – Yoruba Monarch Warns Naira Marley

The Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has charged a popular singer, Azeez Fashola, fondly referred to as Naira Marley, to thread with caution.
The monarch spoke with the singer last night when he paid him homage as he arrived Sagamu to perform in the 2019 Sagamu Day festival.
Speaking in Yoruba, the monarch said: “You this boy, this is your face. They are after you o! They are searching for you everywhere. Be careful, tread with caution,” he said.
