“They Are Scared To Let Me Out” – Tiwa Savage Goes Topless In New Photos

Multi-award winning singer and “49-99” crooner, Tiwa Savage has set social media on fire by releasing topless photos of herself.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently opened up about her relationship with fellow colleague, Wizkid during an exclusive interview with Beats FM.

Taking to her social media page, Savage shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with the caption,

“they scared to let me loose cause I might bite”

The mother of one is currently signed on to an international record label, Universal Music and she is currently working on dropping a new album before the end of the year.

See more photo below: