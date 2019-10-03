‘They Can Steal Your Recipe But The Sauce Won’t Taste The Same’ – Did Cee-C Just Shade Tacha

Well, social media users are irked at the moment after 2018 Big Brother Naija winner, Cee-C took to her IG page to share a post which many felt was meant for 2019 BBNaija housemate Tacha.

Cee-C had taken to her IG page to share a post with the caption; ”They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same! STAY FOCUSED! —RealTalkKim”.

Her post immediately got many thinking she is shading Tacha who was recently disqualified from the game.

Guys, what do you think, is Cee-C really shading Tacha?