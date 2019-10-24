Thief Eletrocuted While Robbing A Church (Video)

A viral video of a thief who died from electrocution while robbing a church has got people talking on social media.

According to the narrator, the thief had packed things he came to steal in the church premises at a time when there was no light.

Also Read: Two Nigerian Pastors Allegedly Use Same Woman For Same Miracle (Video)

But unfortunately for the thief, he met his doom as electricity was restored.

He died from the electric shock.

Watch the video below: