Third Pastor Caught Using Same Bulgy Arm Woman To Perform Miracle (Video)

A third pastor has been caught using the same woman for a stage-managed miracle in his Church.

A woman whose arm has the ability to shrink and return to its former state has been caught in a web of fake miracles.

Pastor Chris Okafor can be seen in the video below using her to stage a miracle in his Church in Lagos.

According to earlier reports, two other pastors have also used the same woman who pretends to have issues with her arm.

Watch the video below: