This Is How BBNaija’s Gift Powers Suggest Child Rapist Should Be Punished (Photo)

by Michael
BBNaija's Gifty Powers
BBNaija’s Gifty Powers

BBNaija Gifty Powers has suggested to the Nigerian government the perfect punishment she believes should be given to child abusers and rapists.

The celebrity took to her Instagram to share her big idea.

The mother of one, who rose to fame in the Big Brother Naija season 2 reality show, said the perfect punishment will be castration, but not the humane kind.

She shared a graphic shot from a video that went viral weeks ago showing a pit bull tearing at the balls of an alleged rapist and said that will be the perfect punishment for rapists.

0

