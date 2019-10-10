This Is Nothing But A Budget Of Taxation: Senator Abaribe

The member representing Abia South in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Eyinnaya Abaribe, has described the 2020 budget as presented by President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘budget of taxation.’

Speaking during the plenary session, Aberibe stated that the country is currently struggling and the budget was not sustainable because debt servicing was higher than capital expenditure.

“This is nothing but a budget of taxation. I urge the Senate to look at that fact as it is not a sustainable budget. Debt servicing is higher than capital expenditure.

“We are still struggling. I second the budget presentation by the Senate Leader.”