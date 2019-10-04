Those Plotting Osinbajo’s Downfall Should Fear God: Bishop Wale Oke

Bishop Wale Oke, founder and Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, has slammed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is corrupt.

Speaking on the alleged N90bn illegal funding the Vice President received for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign, Bishop Oke, while receiving the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists in his church, said that Osinabjo is loyal to a fault.

He said, “The VP did not only deny involving himself in any sleaze, but used the opportunity to inform us that some cabals were behind the allegations.

“The VP is always reaching out to Christian leaders on the need to support Buhari. Osinbajo is loyal to a fault.

“So, those plotting his downfall through orchestrated campaigns should fear God. This man is not corrupt. He has been a friend for many years,” he added.