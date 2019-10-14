Three Nigerian Ladies Twerk Inside Dirty Water (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerians have blasted three women, who were seen twerking vigorously inside a dirty river, in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

The three women had tied only wrappers around their body to cover their modesty and it seemed like they weren’t wearing any piece of clothing underneath.

One of the ladies took a break to speak to the camera before resuming her twerking session with the two other women.

Nigerians, who watched the video, expressed their concern about the ladies getting infected in their private parts because of the color of the water.

