Timi Dakolo Reacts To BBC’s Sex-For-Grades Documentary

by Amaka

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram page to react to the recent sex for grade saga which exposed a Nigerian lecturer.

Timi Dakolo

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s wife, Busola is still trying to get justice after she was allegedly raped by COZA founder and senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, when she was a teenager.

In the documentary released by BBC Africa Eye, the Nigeria lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, who also happens to be a Foursquare Pastor, was filmed making sexual demands to an undercover reporter, who disguised herself as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Dakolo, who is against randy pastors, shared an image which reads:

“From the BBC sex for grades documentary, oga pastor Boniface was even praying and calling Jesus. Shouting welcome to the kingdom.”

The singer also captioned the image:

“Nowadays, when someone is saying “I give God the Glory” we need to ask, which God?”

Read Also: BBNaija Final Voting Results: Mercy Takes Lead With A Wide Gap

See post below:

Timi Dakolo's post

Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Boniface Igbeneghu, Sex-For-Grades Documentary, Timi Dakolo
0

You may also like

The only way Buhari is fighting is against NASS, media, Christians, IPOB, Shites and Nigerians – FFK

Man beats his pregnant lover to death in Lagos

Adeboye

I Can’t Hire A Female Secretary: What Pastor Adeboye Really Meant” – Uche Jombo

Nnamdi Kanu defendant seek FG to arrest Akwa Ibom DSS

Oyakhilome cries for pension from the Federal government

Omokri and Buhari

‘I Like The Way Buhari Fights Corruption’ – Reno Omokri Admits

Minister of Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, rides in made in Nigeria wooden car

Video: Saraki receives “wild” welcome as he steps into Kwara

28 Nigerians deported from UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *