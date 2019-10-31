Tinubu Reacts As Atiku Loses Case At Supreme Court

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has hailed the Supreme Court judgement that upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

The former Lagos state governor also extends an invitation to Buhari’s rival, Atiku Abubakar to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in moving the nation forward.

This comes after a seven-man panel of the supreme court, led by Tanko Mohammed, the chief justice of Nigeria, dismissed Atiku’s appeal against Buhari’s victory at the February 2019 elections.

Tinubu congratulated Buhari for a “well-deserved legal affirmation of a hard-won electoral victory”, and commended the PDP and Atiku for their tenacious pursuit of what was their legal remedies.

“The rule of law conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people by dismissing the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and their presidential candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar,” Tinubu said in a statement he personally signed.

“Atiku should now channel the energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining APC to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward.”

“Democracy has been affirmed and strengthened. By its ruling, the supreme court also affirmed that the rule of law is paramount; that the law is to be applied objectively, without regard to fear, friend or foe,” he said.

“The law is the law. Nothing is to be added to it and nothing subtracted from it. No one should enjoy undue favour or suffer unjust prejudice from its application.

“In so doing, it undergirded its reputation as the highest court in the law and the ultimate guardian of the rule of law in our nation.”