Tinubu Will Make Good President, Says Babachir Lawal

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, is of the opinion that APC National leader and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, will make a good President after President Buhari completes his tenure in 2023.

Babachir, after violating the law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE), was sacked by President Buhari.

Babachir made his thoughts known while speaking to a cross-section of newsmen in Yola, Adamawa state on Friday, October 18th.

“By 2023 when Buhari’s tenure will be over, he’ll go back to Daura to face his cows like I am doing. But you see, every leader must leave behind a legacy. I will like to see that he leaves behind a legacy of achievement.

“Bola Tinubu is my friend of many years. Buhari is my big boss. Bola Tinubu without prejudice that he’s my friend, will make a good president. Other issues notwithstanding, he will make a good modern president because the presidency these days is scientific” he said.