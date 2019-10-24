Titan Steals Tacha’s Eyeglasses At An Event In Lagos (VIDEO)

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, first greet and meet event which held in Lagos on Wednesday, 23rd October, would surely leave a lasting experience on the reality TV star as her glasses were stolen in split seconds.

The controversial former housemate who couldn’t believe it only screamed ‘who is that’ as she watches her glasses leave her face.

The event witnessed a massive turnout with people having difficulties in moving and almost shocked.

No doubt, Tacha is surely a big brand that has come to stay.

Watch the video below: