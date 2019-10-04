Tiwa Savage Clashes With Television Presenter Who Expected Her To Greet Him First

by Amaka

A television presenter, Charles Anazodo took to Twitter to call out popular singer, Tiwa Savage for not greeting him and his friend.

The media personality said that the female artiste just walked past them without saying ‘Hi’ when she was at the Beat FM studio on Thursday.

It didn’t end there as Anazodo stated that it is because she is a superstar that is the reason she was discourteous.

Tiwa Savage, who got wind of the tweet, wasted no time in explaining herself.

According to the mother of one, she was rushing to the studio because she was late and she had a hat on so she didn’t see them.

The singer added that she was happy she didn’t say ‘Hi’ first because there was nothing wrong in him saying ‘Hi’ first.

Fans of the artiste have come out to blast, stating that he is self-entitled and he should have said ‘Hi’ instead as it was no big of a deal.

