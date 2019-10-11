Tiwa Savage Drags OAPs For Mocking Female Artistes (Video)

by Michael
Tiwa Savage
Nigerian Artiste Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afro Music singer, Tiwa Savage has taken to her social media to call out some Nigerian on-air personalities.

This followed after the OAPs were seen talking I’ll about some Nigerian female artistes.

In a video she shared, the ladies were comparing female artistes they like and criticising the ones they don’t.

Tiwa expresses her irritation at the kind of words they used as she hinted that they were supposed to be clamouring for support for the ladies in the Nigerian music industry.
See Her Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3c5weFBzoi/?igshid=19m89ntzdv8cq

Tags from the story
OAPs, tiwa savage
