Tiwa Savage Exposes Her Boobs In Denim Jean

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has continued to show her fierceness and sexiness in photos.

The mom of one has again taken to social media to share stunning new photos of herself rocking a denim outfit while flaunting her boobs in the process.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Finally Learns How To ‘Greet’, Kneels Down For Vj Adams At Event (Video)

Tiwa had her hair styled in long box braids.  She finished of her look with some bracelets, rings and a matching nude purse and sneakers.

Tiwa captioned one of the images;

Verified

My signature now an autograph ⚔️

See another photo below;

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Tags from the story
tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Kidnappers Strip 2 OKO Poly Runs Girls They Kidnapped; Demand N500k Ransom (Photo)

Niger-Delta students demand for N150,000 annual assistance

Nigerian bar manager chase away underage boys who were drinking beer in his bar (VIDEO)

Man Nearly Kill His Wife for Eating All Fried Chicken.

Man Nearly Kill His Wife for Eating All Fried Chicken.

“Selfishness, greed and corruption have no place in our lives” – President Buhari blows hot on corruption again

Bayelsa State Governor meets with Edwin Clark over Niger Delta crisis

“When a woman is treated right, submission comes naturally” – Actress, Lilian Esoro

Truck drivers protest the death of another driver

General Overseer Of Christ Apostolic Church Set To Remarry At 75

General Overseer Of Christ Apostolic Church Set To Remarry At 75

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *