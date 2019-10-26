Tiwa Savage Goes Completely Braless On Instagram (PHOTOS)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage
Multi-talented Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is currently trending on social media after releasing some braless photos of herself via her Instagram page on Friday.
The mother of one, who is currently promoting her new song, ’49-99′, then captioned the photos: ‘My signature now an autograph’
Read Also: She Is Doing Way Too Much; – Gospel Act Warepamor Sammy Slams Tiwa Savage Over Her Topless Photos
Tiwa Savage only recently left-indigenous record label, Mavins, after seven successful years to join American record group, Universal Music Group(UMG).

More photo below:

Tags from the story
Marvins Records, tiwa savage, Universal Music Group
0

You may also like

KSA@70: OONI Calls For Celebration Of Yoruba Icons, Heroes

#BBNAIJA: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM

Leukamia(Blood Cancer); Symptoms, Causes, Treatments And Drugs!

Cool But Expensive: The Fridge That Costs About N6m And Comes With A Flat-screen TV

Wives!!! Here’s How To Treat Your Husband Like A King

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake, Enjoy!

Titi Laoye-Tomori and husband, Michael Ponle

70-Year-Old Ex-Osun Deputy Governor, Titi Laoye Remarries (Photos)

Kleptomania; Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention.

I Don’t Live Off Church Members’ Tithes, Offerings Or Contributions – Bishop Oyedepo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *