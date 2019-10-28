Tiwa Savage, Mavin Records Set To Appear In Court

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage was sued by budding musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi, alias, Danny Young for copyright violation, according to The Vanguard.

.Danny Young and Tiwa Savage

Danny Young and Tiwa SavageThe singer will be appearing in court alongside her former record label, Mavin Records, either in person or by proxy on the 5th of November, 2019.

The lawsuit of N205 million which was filed against her by the artiste, through his counsel, Mr Justin Ige of Creative Legal, in February made it for hearing.

Danny Young is suing the duo for the sum of N200 million in damages and extra N5 million as cost of action.

According to the suit FHC/L/CS/230/2019 before Justice Mohammed Liman of Federal High Court, Lagos, the musician claims  Tiwa Savage and the record label owned by Don Jazzy stole a verse from his 2009 hit song ‘Oju Tiwon’ and infused it into her track “One” without his consent, thus, infringing on his copyright.

Read Also: “Make Sure You Call Me” – Tacha Gives Out Her Personal Phone Number On Live Video

The allegedly stolen verse consists of three lines of a Yoruba proverb but the singer strongly insists he was the brain behind Savage’s verse.

The court, on the strength of the suit, has scheduled November 5, 2019 for definite hearing of the case.

Tags from the story
Danny Young, don jazzy, Justice Mohammed Liman, mavin records, tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Wife Of Billionaire, Dabota Lawson Shares Stunning Holiday Photos

PHOTOS: Late Goldie Harvey Wills Her Property To Charity

“I thought of cursing you back but damn! You’re already cursed from generation to generation” – Iyabo Ojo Fires Kemi Olunloyo

“I thought of cursing you back but damn! You’re already cursed from generation to generation” – Iyabo Ojo Fires Kemi Olunloyo

Saidi Balogun becomes UCH brand ambassador

Davido Receives Special Plate Number In Ghana, Smokes & Eats Like A King

Patoranking Inks New Deal With Lagos Marathon 2016

Peter Okoye And Lola Welcome Baby Girl

P-Square talks about early life

What We Know About Wizkid’s Homecoming Concert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *