Tiwa Savage, MI Abaga, Patoranking To Headline BBNaija Pepper Dem Finale

The season finale of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is set to hold on Sunday, 6 October at 7pm WAT.

Top Nigerian music artistes such as superstar afro-pop sensation, Tiwa Savage, hip-hop artiste and rapper, M.I Abaga and reggae dancehall singer, Patoranking.

Voting for this season’s winner closed on Friday night leaving the top five – Mercy, Mike, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola – at the finish line for the grand prize worth N60 million.