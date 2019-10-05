Tiwa Savage, MI Abaga, Patoranking To Headline BBNaija Pepper Dem Finale

by Olayemi Oladotun

The season finale of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is set to hold on Sunday, 6 October at 7pm WAT.

Top Nigerian music artistes such as superstar afro-pop sensation, Tiwa Savage, hip-hop artiste and rapper, M.I Abaga and reggae dancehall singer, Patoranking.

Voting for this season’s winner closed on Friday night leaving the top five – Mercy, Mike, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola – at the finish line for the grand prize worth N60 million.

