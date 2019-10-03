Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Relationship With Wizkid, Why She Hasn’t Remarried (VIDEO)

Talented singer, Tiwa Savage, has finally opened up on her relationship with ‘Joro’ crooner, Wizkid, and why she is yet to remarry after parting ways with estranged husband, Teebliz.

Speaking during an Interview with beat FM, the singer conceded to being a friend with benefits with Wizkid because they attend public functions together.

On why she is yet to get married, she said it’s where she has found herself and that men have not been sliding into her DM.

Her words:

“you know when people say men slide into their dms….nobody slide into my dms, people only do to ask for school fees, I don’t get naughty pictures”

Watch the video below: