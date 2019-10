Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Why She Is Yet To Remarry (VIDEO)

Singer Tiwa Savage says she hasn’t remarried following her split from estranged husband, Teebliz, because ‘nobody has been sliding into DM.’

The singer made this known during a live interview on beat FM when she was asked about her love life and relationship with Wizkid.

She further said she does not get naughty photos from men except people asking her for school fees.

Her words:

“You know when people say men slide into their dms….nobody slide into my dms, people only do to ask for school fees, I don’t get naughty pictures”

Watch the video below: