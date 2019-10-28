Tiwa Savage Replies Those Criticizing Her Because Wizkid Grabbed Her Bum

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is unperturbed about the reports making rounds which says that her colleague, Wizkid grabbed her bum on stage in Paris.

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid on stage

Wizkid ushered in the former first lady of Mavin records when he proceeded to give her a kiss and squeeze her bum.

In reaction to those condemning her, Tiwa shared a photo of her derriere with a response to critics.

The mother of one tweeted:

“Issa soft yansh to press”

Read Also: BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke, Set To Gift N100k To 20 Lucky Fans (Photo)

See the full post below:

Tiwa Savage's post

